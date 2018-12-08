WWE Rumor: Original plans revealed for The Rock at The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania

The Rock was scheduled to return to WWE next year

What's the story?

The Rock has been the favorite for The Royal Rumble over the past few months and it appears that this could be because the original plan was for The Rock to make his return in the 30-man match next month.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock hasn't appeared in WWE since he defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 as The Great One was injured as part of the match and this then went on to affect his ability to do his day job, forcing him to remain out of the wrestling ring.

When Roman Reigns was at the height of the company, many believed that WWE was going to bring back The Rock so that he could go one-on-one with his cousin, who he last interacted on-screen with at The Royal Rumble back in 2015.

The heart of the matter

WrestleVotes recently noted that the original plan was for The Rock to return at The Royal Rumble, win the 30-man match and then go on to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

Rumble tidbit: Plan at one point was for The Rock to win the Royal Rumble & face Roman Reigns at Mania. That’s obviously not happening. Can Rock still win it & face Lesnar? I guess. Depends what kind of agreement Rock and WWE have. Once plans changed, Rock may have reconsidered. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 8, 2018

The fact that The Rock already put a WWE return in his diary means that it's likely that he will still be able to be part of The Royal Rumble but instead go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania since Roman Reigns is no longer available.

What's next?

The Royal Rumble takes place in less than six weeks' time and will see a number of interesting returns and surprises. It is unknown as to whether or not The Rock will be one of these returns, but WWE needs to pull out some huge shocks to make the Road To WrestleMania interesting and raise the ratings.

Do you think The Rock will return at The Royal Rumble? Have your say in the comments section below...

