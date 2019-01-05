WWE Rumors: Original plans revealed for the Women's Tag Team Championships in 2018

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 560 // 05 Jan 2019, 20:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks and Bayley were originally scheduled to win the Women's Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

Sasha Banks and Bayley were at the forefront of the push for the Women's Tag Team Championships last year and it's now being reported that the two women were originally scheduled to lift the titles at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Women's tag teams have become more prominent in WWE over the past few months, which was said to have been because WWE was preparing to unveil Tag Team Championships for the first time. Sasha Banks and Bayley were the team that many considered the favorites to lift the Tag Team Championships for the first time.

The two women faced stiff competition from the likes of The Riott Squad, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose as well as Naomi and Asuka since many of the WWE Universe were unsure which brand the titles would be added to.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Sasha Banks and Bayley were originally scheduled to pick up the Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam, but this idea was scrapped.

"The old female Penny style tags were delivered early Summer like I reported. WWE did not like the final product nor the reaction to the leak.

"Original plan was the Bayley/Sasha feud was to lead to them winning the women's tags around SummerSlam. The plans changed and reworked with Evolution in mind, then scrapped.

"New designed belts were ordered as seen, Wildcat did them as well. I was not told when to expect them, but Sasha/Bayley are still supposed to be heavily involved."

What's next?

Vince McMahon announced Women's Tag Team Championships on Christmas Eve and they are expected to be added to the main roster in the coming months.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Bayley will become the first Women's Tag Team Championships? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement