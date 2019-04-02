WWE Rumors: Original WrestleMania 35 plans for SmackDown Women's Championship revealed?

Lacey Evans is regarded by many as one of the brightest prospects in WWE today

What’s the story?

As noted on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE had reportedly planned to involve Lacey Evans in the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture.

Apparently, Evans was initially supposed to face Asuka for the latter’s SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35 Regardless, Asuka ended up losing the title, with the blue brand’s Women’s Championship now belonging to Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn’t know…

Lacey Evans has performed for the WWE’s NXT brand since 2016, and was introduced as a potential major player on the WWE main roster in late-2018.

Although Evans isn’t exclusive to either RAW or the SmackDown brand, rumors are rife that the former US Marine, irrespective of where she performs, is destined for great things in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Ever since introducing herself to the WWE Universe, with her primarily non-wrestling appearances on Monday Night RAW; Lacey Evans has largely been involved in non-wrestling segments, wherein she has teased competing in the ring only to return backstage without wrestling.

On that note, as reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, despite not having wrestled as frequently as a main roster top Superstar usually does, Evans was initially expected to face Asuka for the latter’s SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35, and defeat Asuka to become the new champion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, addressed the same; stating –

“She (Lacey Evans) was supposed to be in the (WrestleMania 35 SmackDown Women’s Championship) match against Asuka. And she was probably gonna win it.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Lacey Evans will indeed be utilized by WWE as one of the top female Superstars in the years to come.

Reigning RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will compete in a Triple Threat Match – with both titles on the line.

The aforesaid matchup will take place at WrestleMania 35 which transpires at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7th.

