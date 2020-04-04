WWE Rumors - Performance Center could become the home of the Superstars after WrestleMania 36

WWE has an ambitious plan for the next few months!

Will the company succeed in getting the government's permission?

Triple H at the Performance Center.

Although WWE has already filmed WrestleMania and a handful of shows after the event, the status of their programming schedule for the upcoming months looks uncertain. There seems to be no definite end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, and this has complicated matters.

WWE has still chalked up a surprising backup plan, as revealed by Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Tom stated that the plan, for now, is to continue to film content at the Performance Center.

Believe it or not, WWE officials intend on convincing the Government of Florida that the Performance Center is the home of the Superstars. The idea is that the PC is a closed set that offers a lot of safety to the talents. The Superstars will get tested regularly and the company expects to create a safe environment to work in.

Tom noted that if the situation gets tricky with the Floridian government, then Vince McMahon would be forced to pull some strings and make a few phone calls in high places.

WWE, however, hopes to get as much out of the Performance Center and to stay secure from a content standpoint for the next few months.

It was highlighted that WWE may be out of options if their backup plan gets shot down.

Tom explained:

Advertisement

At the moment the backup plan is still the Performance Center. They are attempting to communicate with the Government of Florida to try and say, the rule is that everyone has to stay at home, well, for all these wrestlers the Performance Center is home. That's what they are trying to do at the minute. That was their plan beforehand, and when it comes to mass gatherings and things like that, they are essentially trying to say, this is their home, this is where their staying, this is a closed set, everyone's getting tested, we should be safe to continue.

If things get too hairy with the Floridian government, Vince McMahon will make a call higher. I don't think I need to explain what that means. So at the moment, the Performance Center is the backup plan, if things don't work out here, they really don't have anything else they can do. For now, the Performance Center is their plan for the next few months. Everything their doing is based around coming out of the Performance Center because it's the only sight they have where they can hold that many people in a safe space.

WrestleMania 36 will air on tape delay from the WWE PC on April 4th and 5th and the company is expected to pull off a few surprises for the unique event.

What are your thoughts about WWE's reported plan for after the big event? Let us know them in the comments section.

For any quotes used from the video, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.