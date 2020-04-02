WWE Rumors - perpetrator behind NXT kidnappings revealed?

NXT has been plagued by a series of unfortunate events over the past few months.

Two kidnappings, both connected to losses to Kushida. What could this mean?

Raul Mendoza was kidnapped back on March 11th

That's right, another NXT Superstar has been kidnapped right outside of the building.

NXT has been haunted by some terrifying and strange occurrences over the past few months. Strange video clips of ticking clocks and apocalyptic imagery have interrupted the broadcast for quite some time. Now, we've seen not one, but two Superstars kidnapped right in plain sight.

The NXT parking lot is one of the most dangerous places in the entirety of the WWE. Don't believe us? Think all the way back to 2015, when Hideo Itami was found injured while a not so inconspicuous Kevin Owens walked by.

Back on March 11th, Raul Mendoza left Full Sail Arena after suffering a loss to Kushida. Before he could make it to his vehicle, a van pulled up with several men in luchador masks. They forcefully put Mendoza in the van before driving off.

Tonight, we saw a similar scene play out. After losing, again to Kushida, earlier in the night, Joaquin Wilde was stopped in the parking lot by a van full of luchadors, who demanded he come with them. As if he could actually say no. He was then placed in the van with no explanation before they sped off.

What's going on at NXT? Who's responsible for these acts? Well, it may very well be one of the newer signees for the company.

El Hijo del Fantasma hints at having a hand in the kidnappings

Back in August, El Hijo del Fantasma signed a contract with WWE. However, he suffered a knee injury early on, forcing him to miss several months. He would eventually debut with the company at a house show in February, teaming with Raul Mendoza, one of the victims in these acts.

Is he responsible? We don't know quite yet, though he did send out a tweet the moment the footage played on NXT tonight on the USA Network.

Fantasma also addressed United States Champion Andrade, who reacted to being out of WrestleMania this year. Just what is he hinting at? Is he responsible for the disappearances of Wilde and Mendoza? Does Andrade have something to do with it? Who will be the next target of these mysterious kidnappers?