WWE Rumors: Pete Dunne teases joining Triple H's new faction

Could the New Evolution have the Bruiserweight's services?

Does HHH see a suitable recruitment in Dunne?

What’s the story?

WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament breakout star Pete Dunne recently dropped a hint that he could be part of Triple H’s rumoured monster heel stable comprising of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

In case you didn’t know...

Triple H returned to in-ring action this week at the Live Events in Buffalo and Toronto and teamed up with Joe and Owens to take on the team of Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. Current speculation suggests that the stable could be introduced after WrestleMania 33 and as HHH is expected to be the manager, a fourth member could be added into the mix.

Dunne put on an impressive showing in the historic WWE UK Championship Tournament. He advanced to the finals and fell short to Tyler Bate, who became the first ever WWE UK Champion. Dunne got a lot of critical acclaim from the pundits, fans and legends – including Triple H – and seemingly confirmed his eventual WWE signing with his performance.

The heart of the matter

Pete Dunne took to his Twitter handle right after the live event concluded and commented on the photo in which HHH, Joe, KO, Zayn, Jericho and Balor had a face off right before their match. Here is the tweet:

That wasn’t all as Dunne used the Pedigree during an indie wrestling event and posted a tweet regarding the same, with a caption that further added fuel to fire:

'Make a name for yourself' pic.twitter.com/81HrZV0QlR — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) March 12, 2017

What’s next?

Triple H was earlier scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but an unfortunate injury at the hands of Samoa Joe derailed those plans. It seems Rollins might still be able to make it back in time if the build up is any indication. As for KO, the former Universal Champion will face his former best friend Chris Jericho for the United States Championship at the show of shows.

Samoa Joe’s opponent is also a matter of deep concern as he has no plans as of this writing. He could face Zayn again in a rematch from Fastlane or could rekindle his rivalry from NXT against the returning Finn Balor.

Coming to Dunne, who will be wrestling in WWE’s UK Championship Live (a separate show dedicated to the UK competitors) tapings in May in Norwich. Whether he ends up being the fourth member of the rumoured ‘New Evolution’ is to be seen.

Author’s take

For those who don’t know, Dunne is a talented prospect. At 24 years old, the Bruiserweight’s hard-hitting style and his exemplary heel work in the UK tournament and in the British indie scene. While WWE has many other names at their disposal to be the fourth member of the faction, having a relatively unknown name in Dunne would act as the perfect way to introduce him to the mainstream audience.

Look at Strowman and how well he’s developed since the time he appeared as a surprise member of the Wyatt Family. Whether WWE does have plans as big as these for Dunne is yet to be seen.

