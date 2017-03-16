WWE Rumors: Plans for Goldberg and Brock Lesnar after WWE WrestleMania 33

One of them is about to leave soon.

by Rohit Relan News 16 Mar 2017, 23:40 IST

Goldberg is 2-0 against Brock Lesnar in singles competition

What’s the story?

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are currently the biggest names in the WWE locker room. They appear on television on a part-time basis and rarely compete at weekly episodic shows. Their appearances are sporadic as WWE has kept them exclusive to big occasions.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, he clarified the plans for the Beast and the Myth following WrestleMania. He states that Goldberg has no deal post WrestleMania but WWE is open to offer him a new contract. He also specified that Brock Lesnar will be working more dates than the previous year.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg returned to WWE and accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a match at Survivor Series. He defeated the Conqueror in a minute and twenty-six seconds and indicated that he is going to stay on for longer. Since then, Goldberg took part in the Royal Rumble match and defeated Kevin Owens for the Universal title at Fastlane.

Brock Lesnar competed at five PPVs last year, including his bout with Goldberg at Survivor Series. Since his return, Lesnar has played the role of a part-timer who comes and goes according to his own convenience. WWE assigned this role to Lesnar as he charges a humungous wage for his each appearance.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg and Lesnar are scheduled to face each other at Wrestlemania 33 for the Universal title. This will be their third one-on-one match and their first title match.

Meltzer says that Lesnar will work a more busy schedule in 2017-18 as he has retired from UFC. It is also rumoured that Brock would win the Universal Championship at the grandest stage of them all and end his miserable run against Goldberg. The upcoming year would be Lesnar’s last in his current contract with WWE.

Goldberg’s comeback was the biggest talking point of last year. Initially, he had returned for one match but WWE extended his deal till Wrestlemania due to the reaction he received from the crowds. Goldberg has no deal after ‘Mania but it is reported that WWE will be happy to work with him in future.

What's next?

This will be the second time Goldberg faces Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania and this time it will be for the top prize on Raw. Since Golberg’s future is not obvious, it is reasonable that WWE decides to put the title on Lesnar.

Goldberg has been booked very strongly throughout his current run but it is speculated that the Beast Incarnate will get his revenge at the showcase of the immortals.

Author’s take

Meltzer’s report states the obvious as it is hard to imagine Lesnar losing to Goldberg, a 50-year-old veteran, for the third time. Also, if Brock becomes the Champion at Wrestlemania, he will have to make more appearances to sell the Championship matches for as long as he holds the gold.

It is yet to be seen if Goldberg can still put up decent matches as all his bouts have been squashes in the ongoing run. If Goldberg proves at ‘Mania that he hasn't forgotten his craft, I would love to see him extend his deal for a year or two.

