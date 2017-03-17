WWE Rumors: The plans for WrestleMania 34 are likely to change

Will we see the rematch between The Beast Incarnate and The Guy?

Could this be the scene that closes out WrestleMania 34?

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the main event of WrestleMania 34 is likely going to be a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. However, he reported news this week indicating that the match isn’t set in stone yet.

Meltzer said that there’s at least a 50-50 chance of Reigns and Lesnar main eventing next year’s WrestleMania, but that there’s a strong possibility that the plans may change since WrestleMania 34 is so far away and the company often changes their mind.

In case you didn’t know...

Meltzer broke the story of Lesnar and Reigns main eventing for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 last week. He also reported that the WWE has no intentions of diverting from Reigns’s babyface push.

This rumoured match would almost completely mirror the situation from WrestleMania 31 since Lesnar’s contract is rumoured to be up around that time.

The Heart of the Matter

If the rumours are true about the WWE staying the course with Reigns’ character, then this may have serious implications for the Reigns-Undertaker match at WrestleMania. Many fans have expressed the opinion that Reigns should turn heel after his WrestleMania match, but this news indicates that a character change won’t be coming for the Big Dog.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Possible duration of the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 33 match

On the other hand, the possibility that someone else could be given the chance to main event WrestleMania probably isn’t likely as Meltzer mentioned no other names that are being discussed as alternatives.

What’s Next?

This year’s WrestleMania will have serious implications for next years if these rumours are true. If Reigns’ character makes no changes after WrestleMania, then he will likely follow the footsteps of his predecessor John Cena and remain a babyface for the rest of his career.

Author’s Take

Reigns and Lesnar have only had one singles match and it was viewed by many fans as a good match so a rematch will likely result in another enjoyable encounter. However, the quality of the match isn’t the issue; the people involved would be.

The WWE have stayed the course developing Reigns as a main event level superstar and he has the credentials of one, to say the least. Since he has been given so much already, then maybe it’s time for the WWE to start developing someone else. Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe are a mere handful of wrestlers who have gravitate, so maybe the WWE should try to push them the way they push Reigns. What’s the worst thing that can happen? They get over?

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com