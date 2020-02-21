WWE Rumors - Former Superstar returning to the company for the first time in 9 years

Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a match against The Usos/ Vince McMahon.

As reported earlier by Dave Meltzer, Davey Boy Smith AKA The British Bulldog will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer speculated about the late, great legend's son Davey Boy Smith Jr. who may do the honours of inducting his father into the HOF.

Meltzer added that Smith Jr. being a part of the Hall of Fame show will give rise to rumors of him possibly returning to the WWE.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. worked for the WWE under the ring name David Hart Smith from 2006 until his release from the company in 2011. He was part of The Hart Dynasty with Tyson Kidd and Natalya and even held the unified tag team titles with Kidd.

Smith Jr. is currently signed to Major League Wrestling, however, it was added that he would be interested in returning to the WWE once his current deal with MLW comes to an end.

Meltzer noted that Smith Jr. will be open to working with WWE and other promotions, one of which is AEW. Jim Ross is a big admirer of Smith and he could put in a word with AEW officials if it comes down to that.

It's also worth noting that Smith Jr. worked in NJPW at the same time when AEW's top executives such as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were also major players in the Japanese promotion.

Meltzer revealed the following in the WON

Davey Boy Smith Jr. being a key part of the show will naturally lead to rumors of him and WWE. Right now he is under contract to MLW until the end of the year. Right now he only has signed with All Japan for the Champion Carnival tournament, but is hopeful it leads to a regular gig there. We’re told that after his MLW contract expires, he would be open to WWE or anywhere else. Jim Ross has always been a huge proponent of his, but Ross isn’t involved much in the talent signing aspects of AEW, but he’s still a voice people listen to. But Smith did work for New Japan at the same time as many of the AEW decision makers did.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. should ideally be at the Hall of Fame ceremony if his legendary father is posthumously given a rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

Ever since leaving WWE, the 34-year-old wrestler has improved tremendously from having worked for various promotions in the past decade and Vince McMahon and co. would have no problems in getting him back for another run in the company.