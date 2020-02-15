WWE Rumors - Popular Former Women's Champion negotiating a return to the company

Ronda Rousey is currently on a hiatus that began soon after her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The former RAW Women's Champion is focussing more of her attention on her family but she is expected to be back soon.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up about Rowdy's contract situation with the company and her highly-anticipated comeback in his new YouTube video.

Colohue revealed that Rousey is looking to work fewer dates, which would enable her to juggle her commitments towards her family as well as the WWE.

The contract negotiations have been ongoing since the day she went on a break and any news of an improved deal will be made public once she appears on TV again.

It was noted that Rousey's drawing power gives her the leverage to make a few decisions that other talents aren't afforded.

Tom noted the following:

Ronda Rousey has been speaking about her contract recently, now she completed her full 12 months, and what she was saying is that she was unhappy with the amount of work involved in that. There were a lot of days, she worked 200 so events, 200 days, and she did mention that a lot of the other talent were working a lot more, however, with the amount she was doing and the amount of time she wants to spend with her family at home.

She is looking for fewer dates, so that's part of the contract negotiations going forward for her return. Negotiations have been ongoing since pretty much the day she left.

So we are expecting to hear news of a new Ronda Rousey contract but we will only hear that after she has returned, I'm sure. She is still expected to come back to the company. I'm sure we'll see soon, what she chooses to do, how she chooses to do it, because ultimately it is up to her, what she offers to the WWE because she does have that drawling power that allows her to make some decisions for herself in that regard.

Ronda was widely rumored to resume her feud against Lynch once she returned, however, WWE chose Baszler for the coveted WrestleMania spot.

