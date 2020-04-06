WWE Rumors - Popular Superstar to be allowed to appear on two brands

WWE has chalked out an ambitious plan for this Superstar.

It will be exciting to see this decision unfold on WWE TV.

Charlotte Flair is still assigned to RAW.

Charlotte Flair became a two-time NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36 by beating Rhea Ripley in the main card opener of day 2.

The decision to take the title off Ripley has received mixed reactions as the now-former Champion was considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the company.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Charlotte Flair's title win was done to get her back to NXT, which would expectedly garner more attention on the brand.

Meltzer went on to note that the current plan would see WWE allow Charlotte to appear on both NXT TV and the main roster.

Meltzer revealed the following on the WOR:

The plan right now, is that she is going to work both, and you know again, with no house shows and no nothing, it's not that you're taxing someone to work twice a week.

Flair is officially a RAW Superstar as WWE has yet to make a change on their website.

WWE has canceled all upcoming house shows due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Superstars are less burdened by the relaxed schedule.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the shows, WWE is working on ways to tape more content and they are also reportedly trying to secure a secret location to facilitate the same.

While that's easier said than done with a lockdown in place, you can never count out Vince McMahon and his sheer determination to make it happen.

WWE will air shows for as long as they can and Charlotte Flair will be an important figure in NXT's battle to regain some lost ground against All Elite Wrestling.

The Queen's RAW appearances should also help get some traction towards NXT. However, it will be intriguing to see how the creative team uses her on two shows without complicating the booking.