WWE Rumors: Positive update on Rey Mysterio's WWE status

Rey Mysterio could return to WWE in the coming weeks

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio was forced to relinquish the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago because of a shoulder injury, but it appears that the former World Champion could be back much sooner than expected.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe back at Money in the Bank a few weeks ago in a short match that ended when the referee counted the pin despite Joe's shoulders being off the mat. Samoa Joe obviously wasn't impressed that he lost his Championship because of a referee's error and told Mysterio to relinquish it back to him, something that he was later forced to do because his shoulder injury was more severe than first thought.

This is the first time a title has been relinquished back to a Superstar but Joe was unable to hang on to the Championship because Ricochet pinned the Samoan Submission Machine last night at Stomping Grounds.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWInsider, the word going around backstage at Stomping Grounds last night was that Rey Mysterio is expected to make his WWE return in early July. The former World Champion has targetted July 8th episode of Monday Night Raw in Newark, New Jersey as the place where he should be set to make his return.

It's likely that WWE was originally planning Rey Mysterio vs Ricochet for last night's Stomping Grounds event but his injury has forced Samoa Joe to step into the match instead and it was The One and Only that walked out of Washington with the United States Championship.

What's next?

Ricochet faces AJ Styles tonight on Monday Night Raw in what is expected to be a fantastic match, but Rey Mysterio could be looking to target the current Champion since he didn't actually lose his United States Championship.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will return and challenge for the United States Championship?