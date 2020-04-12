WWE Rumors: Possible future direction for Braun Strowman's reign as Universal Champion

What does WWE have in store for The Monster Among Men?

Braun Strowman became the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman became the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. From not even being featured on the WrestleMania 36 card a week before the show to winning his first World Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All, it was certainly a pleasant turn of events for Strowman.

It was Roman Reigns who was slated to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but the Big Dog had to pull out of WrestleMania owing to the ongoing COVID-19 spread, due to his health concerns.

While many believed that Goldberg would retain the title, for now at least, WWE decided to put the title on Strowman as there was no certainty to Roman's return to WWE in addition to Goldberg's contract expiration.

There has been a lot of chat about how the company will book Braun Strowman after winning the World Championship, and here is what PWTorch's Wade Keller had to reveal on his podcast:

He might end up being a transitional Champion. It is very much possible that he doesn't end up holding the belt for long if this is just a bridge or a band-aid to get the belt back on Roman Reigns or to go a completely different direction.

He also stated that they could try something new by pushing The Monster Among Men as well:

They can also use this time to get Srowman back on track and see if he could become a top attraction.

Braun Strowman had been stuck in the mid-card for the past few years ever since his long-term feud with Roman Reigns had ended. While The Monster is well-liked by the fans, many believe he is still not ready for a reign as the World Champion.

With Roman Reigns out of WWE indefinitely, there is a chance that the company may decide to put the belt back on Bray Wyatt if the experiment with Braun Strowman does not work.

Advertisement

(Please link the article and give H/T credit if the quotes are used)