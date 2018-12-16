WWE Rumors: Possible hint that we could see a new SmackDown Women's Champion crowned at TLC

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 36 // 16 Dec 2018, 04:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka could become Women's Champion on Sunday night

What's the story?

Asuka is part of the first-ever Women's TLC match this weekend at the pay-per-view of the same name but ahead of the show, it appears that The Empress of Tomorrow is attracting some attention from the Chairman of WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka is a former Women's Champion in NXT but her career on the main roster hasn't been on the same level since she lost her undefeated streak to Charlotte at WrestleMania 34 back in April. Asuka has been wasted on the mid-card of SmackDown Live over the past few months which started when she walked into a feud with Carmella back in the summer.

The Japanese star was one of the fastest rising stars in WWE a few years ago and is still popular with the WWE Universe, but fell out of favour when Becky Lynch and Charlotte were pushed to the top of the SmackDown Women's Division.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Fightful, Vince McMahon is said to be very hot on Asuka at this present moment in time. When Becky Lynch was forced to choose her replacement at Survivor Series last month, Asuka received the biggest pop but it was Charlotte who was given the green light.

This is believed to be the reason why Asuka has been added to the TLC match this weekend and is now seen as the favourite for the match since Lynch is expected to head into the Royal Rumble next month and Charlotte is setting up a match against Ronda Rousey in Phoenix.

What's next?

The first-ever women's TLC match takes place this weekend at TLC and will see Asuka battle Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the chance to lift the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time.

Do you think Asuka will become Women's Champion at TLC tomorrow night? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement