WWE Rumors: Possible names for SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania

As reported by Ringside News, a list of possible names set to appear in the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania has been revealed. Daniel Bryan announced on this week's past edition of SmackDown Live that Alexa Bliss would defend her belt against "every available woman on the SmackDown Live roster".

Bliss is in the infancy of her second reign with the championship, having beaten Becky Lynch following Orlando born Naomi's unfortunate injury which led to her relinquishing the title. Many people were anticipating some kind of tag team match at Mania, but instead, it appears as if a big multi-woman match is the direction they're going in.

The following below is a list of superstars that are in with a chance of being involved in the bout thus far.

Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch

Carmella

Eva Marie

Maryse (unlikely)

Mickie James

Naomi

Natalya

Nikki Bella (unlikely)

Maryse and Bella appear set to appear in a mixed tag match with John Cena and The Miz which could rule them out, with the most interesting inclusion on this list being Eva Marie who many thought was set to be leaving the company.

With just a few weeks to go until WrestleMania 33, it seems likely that more and more names will include themselves in the contest. There hasn't been a specific limit set on how many people will enter, however, Bryan saying that they had to be a part of the SD Live roster makes us believe that there will be a few last minute sign-ups for the blue brand.

Eva Marie entering the fray makes us worry that she could well walk away with the championship, however, a few names that many people seem to be forgetting about are Tamina and Kelly Kelly. Snuka hasn't been seen on WWE television in months and looks set to return sometime soon, meanwhile, Kelly has been rumoured to have signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Time will tell, but we're excited about this match as there's a lot of possible ways in which they could go.

