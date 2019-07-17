WWE Rumors: Possible new faction to form following RAW after Extreme Rules

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.34K // 17 Jul 2019, 02:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ricochet faced off against The Revival and Robert Roode

What's the story?

There could be the beginnings of a new faction to form in the coming future in WWE. Last night on WWE RAW, Robert Roode and The Revival teamed up to face the team of Ricochet and The Usos.

Roode, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder were unable to pick up the win, although they did secure one fall in the 2-out-of-3 falls match. There might be something to look forward to in the future though, as it now seems that Robert Roode is hinting at forming a faction with The Revival.

In case you didn't know...

On RAW last night, Robert Roode and The Revival lost the match, but have apparently formed a connection. The Revival had already beaten The Usos at Extreme Rules but were unable to repeat their performance on the RAW after Extreme Rules.

After their match against The Usos and Ricochet, the winners were attacked by The Club. AJ Styles had defeated Ricochet at Extreme Rules to pick up the United States Championship and still had a message to send to him.

Factions have long been a part of WWE and with the Shield no longer being a team, there is a need for more factions to challenge the newly reunited Club.

The heart of the matter

Robert Roode took to Twitter to talk to Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. They were obviously pleased with the one fall that they got over their opponents and Roode suggested that they might team up again in the future.

All three men have a similar style of wrestling and this might be something that would help Roode become relevant on the WWE scene again.

What's next?

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are yet to reply to the Tweet, but this could definitely be a faction that the fans could see in the future.