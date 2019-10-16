WWE Rumors: Possible plans for the Authors of Pain after WWE Draft

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 290 // 16 Oct 2019, 13:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Authors of Pain

One of the tag teams that were absent from the WWE Draft was the Authors of Pain. Akam and Rezar have recently been putting the tag teams of the WWE on notice in backstage vignettes. Even though they weren't drafted by either RAW or SmackDown, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Akam and Rezar will be landing on RAW.

Main-roster roller coaster

The Authors of Pain were one of the most dominant tag teams in NXT history. It might have been historically difficult for teams of big guys to match the in-ring ability of smaller tag teams. AOP, however, changed that way of thinking with their NXT Tag Team Titles matches against Sanity, The Undisputed Era and DIY.

Akam and Rezar had been off of TV for most of the year due to an injury to Akam. They returned during the 50-man battle royal at Super ShowDown earlier this year. After that, however, they hadn't appeared on RAW or SmackDown in a match.

Instead, backstage vignettes began airing to hype their return. In the segments, both members of the team spoke in their native languages and called all of the teams in the WWE for being soft. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that Akam and Rezar will eventually make their homes on RAW in the near future.

“Authors of Pain are gonna be on Raw. I don’t know if they were drafted or not, but I know they’re gonna be on Raw.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

AOP's future

RAW will certainly be loaded up with talented tag teams if that is indeed the case for Akam and Rezar. The OC, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders were all drafted to Monday nights. WWE.com also lists AOP as being on RAW along with The Ascension, The Usos and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. If that ends up being the case, then AOP finally finding a home is bad news for the rest of those teams.

With RAW's tag division being so stacked, it seems like they could be better used on SmackDown. The teams that were drafted to the blue brand during were The Revival, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and The New Day.

WWE.com also lists the B-Team and The Colons as members of SmackDown. Ziggler and Roode could break up at any time whereas Lucha House Party, the B-Team and The Colons aren't exactly threats to the champs. It just seems that SmackDown could use AOP more. If this report is true, then it's a big win for RAW.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!