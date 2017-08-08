From the WWE rumor mill: Another possible reason for backstage heat on Enzo Amore

There has been a lot reported about backstage heat on the Certified G and this could explain why.

by Matthew Thomas News 08 Aug 2017, 01:24 IST

Enzo doesn't seem to be making things easy on himself

After reports of Enzo Amore's backstage troubles, Sports Illustrated have reported a certain incident that could be the reason for his woes. Reportedly, Enzo has been bringing "questionable characters" into the locker room, who broke locker room etiquette by filming and taking photos of the wrestlers backstage.

The report goes on to state that the Superstars felt that Enzo should have known better.

Furthermore, Enzo is reportedly foraying into the music business and since this new venture could create conflicts for him in the WWE, he could be parting ways with the company soon.

The speculation began when it was reported that the Bonafide Stud was kicked off a bus during the WWE's European Tour and made to change outside the locker room.

JBL hinted at this much before this update at Bring it to the Table he wondered aloud about the time Enzo has left with the company.

Enzo hasn't been doing himself any favours either, judging by the account of a stripper who took to Twitter to vent her outrage. The stripper, who goes by the name Queen Bee, began by calling him "Stuck up" and "Creepy". She then goes into a detailed account of how Enzo continued to brag about himself.

The incident reportedly made many in the company feel that Amore is now tarnishing the brand.

It's sad to see Enzo trip over himself so many times in a row but if these reports are true his time in the WWE may be limited.