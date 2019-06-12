WWE Rumors: Possible reason for backstage altercation between The Undertaker and Goldberg following Super ShowDown

Why did things get heated between Goldberg and The Undertaker?

What's the story?

Goldberg and The Undertaker faced off at Super ShowDown back on June 7th, but their match didn't exactly go to plan, which led to an altercation between the two men backstage following their match.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg and The Undertaker had never crossed paths in a WWE ring before Super ShowDown and it was billed as their first ever bout. Sadly, Goldberg was knocked out early in the match when he was thrown head first into the post before the wheels came off in the match and led to a number of scary moments for both men.

Understandably, after the match, The Undertaker didn't look very impressed whilst Goldberg himself was unable to stand up and a disturbing video was leaked online which saw him collapse at ringside.

The heart of the matter

Following their match, Undertaker and Goldberg headed backstage where they had a heated altercation and according to various sources including Twitter user Atom Ant and Brad Shepard of Oh, You Didn't Know Podcast, this was because both men were accusing each other of being unsafe in the ring.

"Goldberg and The Undertaker got into a shouting match in Gorilla after their match, at Super ShowDown, well incident was described to me as a huge shouting match with each superstar accusing the other of being unsafe. WWE officials intervened and the incident was described as out of out of character for both men.

Interestingly enough, and I haven't been able to confirm this yet in full disclosure, but one source did tell me that they believe that The Undertaker flew home on Brock Lesnar's private jet."

What's next?

Both Undertaker and Goldberg's WWE future remain up in the air following the match, WWE is yet to confirm if either man is going to return to WWE in the future.

