WWE Rumors: Possible reason Vince McMahon is giving a massive push to Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has become a thorn in the side of Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens is one of the biggest Superstars on the WWE roster at the moment. He is possibly the top babyface of the company, despite not being in the Championship picture on either RAW or SmackDown. However, some fans questioned why Owens suddenly turned face given that he was a heel for so long. There was also some talk about why he is receiving the massive push that he currently is.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue was recently on the Dropkick DiSKussions Podcast. There, he revealed the current backstage sentiment regarding Kevin Owens, what Vince McMahon thought of Kevin Owens, as well as the Creative Team and the original plans for Kevin Owens.

Vince McMahon and his thoughts about Kevin Owens

Regarding Vince McMahon, Colohue said that he was a huge fan of Kevin Owens.

"The biggest fan of Kevin Owens in the company is Vince McMahon. He is absolutely Owens' biggest fan. He would not be pushing him in this Stone Cold position if he was not behind him."

As a result, it appears that Vince McMahon is well-behind the man currently feuding with Shane McMahon.

Why was Kevin Owens turned heel?

Going on to talk about what went wrong in the beginning, Colohue talked about how WWE was trapped into changing Kevin Owens to heel due to Kofi Kingston's sudden success and his popularity.

"The real misnomer here is not the face turn, but the heel turn. The heel turn was not supposed to be happening. Kevin Owens was very unfortunate in that he was the biggest victim of Kofi Kingston. Owens was supposed to be the one getting that momentum, going into Wrestlemania, and taking the title from Daniel Bryan. He was supposed to be a face when he came back, he was supposed to be a face Champion, he was supposed to be facing Randy Orton. He hasn't had that. Then as a result of an injury to Daniel Bryan, he had to be turned heel in order to feud with Kofi."

Kevin Owens might have lost his Championship opportunity of that time, but it appears that it may have worked out for the best.

Reason Kevin Owens is now receiving a huge push

It appears that Kevin Owens is now receiving a huge push as Vince McMahon and the creative team wants to make up for his lost opportunity of the past.

"The Creative Team are really righting what is considered to be a wrong -- that he should have never been a heel, and the fans never got behind the heel turn anyway."

Tom Colohue had talked about the reason for Owens' rapid face turn before as well.

Now, heading into SummerSlam, given the immense support that Kevin Owens has received from fans and the Creative Team, as well as Vince McMahon, it is very probably that Kevin Owens wins. Whether he wins or not remains to be seen, as if due to unfair means taken by Shane McMahon, Owens loses, then he will have to 'leave' the company.

Continuous attacks by him while not being in the company would help in a big way. Let's see what awaits us at SummerSlam.