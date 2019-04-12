WWE Rumors: Possible reason why intergender match between Nia Jax and Randy Orton was nixed

Triple H reportedly nixed Nia Jax's feud with Randy Orton

What's the story?

Nia Jax invaded the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year to make a point about the fact that she could take the fight to the men, but was hit with an RKO by Randy Orton, a move that was supposed to lead to a match between the two stars.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax has been in both male and female Royal Rumble matches now, which shows that she has the ability to fight male members of the WWE roster if necessary. At one point, WWE was planning a feud between Nia Jax and Dean Ambrose, but The Lunatic Fringe opted to allow his contract to expire and the company seemingly decided to let the feud run its course.

Jax has since been pushed back into female storylines which aren't seen to be as hard hitting as her feud with the likes of Randy Orton and Dean Ambrose could have been.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax is a former Women's Champion and the fact that Jax has been in a Royal Rumble has already teased intergender matches on WWE TV despite their PG branding.

Even though the company planted all the seeds for a feud between Jax and Orton at The Royal Rumble, according to The Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon was the one who planted all of these seeds but Triple H managed to talk him out of putting them onto WWE TV before plans were made concrete.

Reportedly, The Game is against intergender matches, which is why he hasn't allowed any to take place in NXT over the past few years, but only time will tell as to whether or not McMahon will overpower his son-in-law.

What's next?

Nia Jax could be moved onto the same brand as Randy Orton in the Superstar Shake-up next week, which would mean that this feud could be revisited.

Do you think intergender matches would work in 2019? Have your say in the comments section below...

