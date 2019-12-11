WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Mike and Maria Kanellis were not released last week

Mike and Maria Kanellis were not released last week

Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension were all released from WWE this past week, with both Harper and Cara publically requesting their releases over the past few months, it didn't come as much of a shock. One of the biggest shocks was that WWE didn't release Mike and Maria Kanellis since Mike had also publically requested his WWE release a few months ago.

Mike and Maria recently signed five-year contracts with WWE, but merely months later, Kanellis Tweeted that he wanted out of his current contract and has since been removed from WWE TV. The fact that WWE is not using the couple right now lead many fans to believe that they would be released, but that wasn't the case.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley recently revealed on a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio that it was because they had recently signed new deals with the company and they wanted to get their money's worth.

“I heard rumors, and not internet rumors and dirt sheet rumors. I’ve heard talk of some scuttlebutt amongst the boys that Mike and Maria might have misled the WWE when their new contracts were signed. I don’t know this for a fact but I’m saying maybe the WWE didn’t want to release them because I want to keep them [and get] their money’s worth out of them," he said via SEScoops.

The way the couple reportedly "misled" WWE remains unknown and Bubba Ray does stress that he doesn't know this for a fact, but it would solve the mystery as to why Mike and Maria were not named on the release list last week.

