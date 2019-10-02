WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Rusev was out of action for four months

Why was Rusev missing from WWE TV for four months?

Rusev's recent hiatus

Rusev hasn't been on WWE TV for a number of months and many rumors suggested that this was because both The Bulgarian Brute and his wife Lana had opted not to renew their WWE contracts when they expire in the coming months.

Rusev returned to the ring a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw and was finally joined this week by Lana, but with Rusev embroiled in a storyline regarding the father of Maria Kanellis's baby, Lana returned at the side of Bobby Lashley.

Reason for his absence?

Whilst there have been a number of rumors surrounding Rusev's recent hiatus, Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue confirmed on the most recent episode of Dropkick DiSKcussions, that Rusev actually asked for time away from the company and likened it to the deal that Sasha Banks made ahead of her hiatus.

"Just before he left so it was around WrestleMania time, he was there a few weeks after WrestleMania and then vanished, he was in a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura. He at that point, to my knowledge had requested some time away very similar to how Sasha Banks requested some time away, that's been granted, same for Lana."

Rusev has returned to WWE and been pushed into quite a prominent storyline and was part of his second-ever World Title match in the main event of Raw this past week, which shows that WWE obviously has some big plans for The Bulgarian Brute moving forward. This is now backed up by the fact that Lana has made her return and a love triangle could now be forming.

