WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Samoa Joe remains undrafted in the Superstar Shakeup

Samoa Joe hasn't been seen on Raw yet

What's the story?

Samoa Joe is the current United States Champion but he wasn't drafted over to Raw in return for Finn Balor this week due to illness. It is now thought that WWE wants to do an angle with the Samoan Submission Machine to welcome him to Raw, which is why he is yet to be drafted either on-screen or on Social Media.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor was a shock addition to the SmackDown Live roster on Tuesday night, which means that the blue brand now has the Intercontinental Champion. It also means that every Champion on SmackDown Live is now a face since Kofi Kingston holds the WWE Championship and The Hardys have the Tag Team Championships whilst Becky Lynch is the holder of the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Samoa Joe is the United States Champion which means that he needs to move over to Raw in order to balance the Championships otherwise the flagship show will be without a mid-card champion.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe was reportedly set to be part of Monday Night Raw this past week but was taken ill with the flu so he was unable to feature. WWE went ahead with moving Balor over to SmackDown Live the day after but are yet to confirm that Joe has made the move to Raw even though it's now inevitable.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Samoa Joe was supposed to be part of an angle to introduce him to Raw this week, but because he wasn't healthy it couldn't go ahead, WWE wanted this angle to happen and now it's expected to take place next week if Joe is cleared to wrestle. It was revealed earlier this week that Joe is expected to step into a feud with Braun Strowman over the United States Championship when he does finally debut.

What's next?

According to a report by PWInsider, Joe is expected to debut on Raw next week and it will then be known as to whether or not the former NXT Champion will be feuding with Strowman.

