WWE Rumors: Possible reason why the Riott Squad attacked Natalya this week

Why was Natalya put through a wooden table?

What's the story?

RAW began with a tag team match this week. Natalya and Ronda Rousey teamed up to take on Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Except the match never even got underway as The Riott Squad put Natalya through a table, putting her out of commission. But there may be more to this segment than meets the eye.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to take on Nia Jax at TLC for the Raw Women's Championship. Natalya has been portrayed as her best friend from the very start.

The Riott Squad and Natalya have been at odds for a long time now. They even went as far as to destroy the sunglasses that belonged to her late father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, during a recent RAW episode. Ember Moon teamed up with Ronda Rousey in the main event.

The heart of the matter

According to wrestling guru Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, Natalya is currently nursing an elbow injury and this is why she's been written off the show. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

As of now, it is not known when Natalya will be cleared to make a return to action once again. The good news is that there's a ready-made feud waiting for her, when she does return to the ring once again. Ember Moon will be a part of this storyline in the weeks that follow, taking Natalya's place for the time being, at least.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax never really got to finish their match at Money in the Bank, because Alexa Bliss cashed in. Could there be a title switch when TLC comes around and the rematch happens? Could Nia Jax become Champion again?

