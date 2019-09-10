WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler for Jack Gallagher's 205 Live mystery partner

Jack Gallagher

Jack Gallagher to reveal mystery partner on WWE 205 Live

This week's episode of WWE 205 Live is set to feature The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa competing in a tag team match against Jack Gallagher and a partner of Gallagher's choosing.

While WWE has yet to announce who Gallagher's partner will be, PWInsider.com has given a hint as to who the cruiserweight might choose.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown Live and 205 Live will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and according to PWInsider, both KUSHIDA and Jordan Myles are backstage for tonight's TV tapings.

With both Myles and KUSHIDA backstage at the tapings tonight, it's very possible that one of the two men could be revealed as Jack Gallagher's mystery partner for tonight's tag team matchup.

KUSHIDA and Myles impressive in NXT

Both KUSHIDA and Myles are currently members of the NXT roster, so their presence at tonight's TV tapings might indicate that there are plans to use one or both of the talents on either SmackDown or 205 Live.

KUSHIDA has been a standout on NXT TV since he signed with the company earlier this year. Triple H previously praised the signing of KUSHIDA and touted the talent as "one of the biggest international stars in the world."

As for Jordan Myles, his abilities would fit in well with the rest of the WWE 205 Live roster, as Myles is known for his high-flying acumen as well as his personality.

Myles made his presence felt in WWE when he appeared at the Worlds Collide event earlier this year competing against fellow cruiserweights Gran Metalik and Ligero.

Who would you like to see Jack Gallagher choose as his partner for tonight's WWE 205 Live match?

