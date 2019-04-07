WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on Tag Team Titles changing hands at WrestleMania 35

Now, that's a shocker!

What’s the story?

WrestleMania always sends shockwaves across the WWE Universe and tonight is going to be no different. Report by Slice Wrestling claims that WWE are planning to put the RAW tag title on Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

The Revival dropping the titles will not go down well with the WWE Universe but looking at it, this might just be a way of ending Curt Hawkins' losing streak.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

In case you didn’t know…

The Revival were challenged by Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at the end of Monday Night Raw earlier this week and the tag champions accepted it later on in the week.

The heart of the matter

We are just hours away from WrestleMania and Slice Wrestling have a huge spoiler for us! They have reported that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are going to walk out of The Show of Shows as the Raw Tag Team champions by beating The Revival.

Report:



Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Are Expected To Become The New #RAW Tag-Team Champions At #WrestleMania 35 pic.twitter.com/tx9JMEVBlm — SW (@SliceWrestling) April 7, 2019

A match out of nowhere looks set to have a bizarre ending and the WWE Universe might not be happy with it.

What’s next?

After what Dash Wilder did last night, this might not be the right thing to do. But it looks like the storyline will have a lot of twists and this might just be a way of ending Curt Hawkins' losing streak at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, speculations will continue about The Revival heading out of the company with them losing their titles. Whatever the reason or the ending is, this WrestleMania is going to be packed with surprises!

What do you think of Ryder and Hawkins becoming the tag champions? Let us know in the comments section below!

