WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on when Bray Wyatt could return to Raw

Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's most talked-about Superstars right now

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been entertaining audiences since WrestleMania 35 with weekly ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments on Raw, but he has not appeared on-screen inside an arena during a televised WWE event for over 10 months.

With fans continuing to question when he will return to in-ring action, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson has provided a significant update on the former WWE champion’s status for the next episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know…

Other than his recent ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments, Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television since August 2018.

His last physical appearance on Raw came one week before SummerSlam 2018 when he teamed with Matt Hardy for the final time in a losing effort against B-Team members Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

Since then, the former Wyatt Family leader has only competed in one notable WWE match – versus Baron Corbin at the untelevised Starrcade event in November 2018 – before returning to our screens in April 2019 as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’.

Wyatt recently hinted that a cryptic eight-line tweet from May 13 may have contained the titles of the eight weekly ‘Fun House’ episodes that were shown from April 22-June 10.

What makes you smile?

I know you’re listening.

Let me in!

We don’t belong here.

What happened to you was such a tragedy.

Limbo is no place for a soul like yours.

I believe I found the answer.

The angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 13, 2019

If that is the case, then "The angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home" was the title of the most recent – and possibly final – segment.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson is reporting that Bray Wyatt is due to be present at Monday’s episode of Raw in Los Angeles, California, but it is not yet known whether he will make an appearance on the show.

He wrote:

“Bray Wyatt is slated to be at this Monday's Raw taping in Los Angeles, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While there is no confirmation Wyatt will appear live on the show (as opposed to another Firefly Fun House segment airing), it is the first time in a while that he will physically be present at the taping.”

What's next?

The WWE Universe will have to check out the June 17 episode of Raw to find out whether Bray Wyatt will return or whether we have another batch of ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments to look forward to.