Possible spoiler regarding Goldberg's future after return on RAW - Reports

Goldberg returned to Monday Night RAW this week via satellite and had a message for Bobby Lashley. As per reports, the two men will face each other at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in October.

Goldberg faced Lashley at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship. The match ended when the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion seriously injured his knee and couldn't continue with the match. However, Lashley's attack on Goldberg's son after the match led to more animosity between the two big men.

WrestlingNews.co has stated that the reason Goldberg was brought back so soon is that WWE wants to set up a match between the two men for Crown Jewel on 21st October 2021. WrestleVotes reported last month that WWE is planning a Lashley vs Goldberg rematch, but the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's return has almost guaranteed it now.

Will Goldberg be able to beat Bobby Lashley?

When Goldberg and Lashley met the last time, the match had to be ended because of an injury. However, after the match Goldberg's son Gage attacked Lashley but was put in the Hurt Lock instead.

Goldberg sent a message to The All Mighty when WWE Digital caught up with him some time back:

"What I do care about is that dirty son of a b****, Bobby Lashley, and what he did to my son at SummerSlam, I just left the housee. Gage, his shoulder's all jacked up. His neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could have done to my son. So the objective has changed. I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley, his soul, and I will rip it straight from his chest." said Goldberg

Also Read

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



No thanks, old man.



#WWERaw @WWE You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back.No thanks, old man. You don’t belong in the same world as me, let alone the same ring. Get that close again, @The305MVP won’t be able to hold me back.



No thanks, old man.



#WWERaw @WWE https://t.co/OcIL2e9j6t

Goldberg has lost his last few matches in WWE, so it is likely that the megastar will get a win over Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. Considering it is a non-title match, the stakes are not very high and Lashley can take a loss.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam