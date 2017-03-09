WWE Rumors: Possible surprises planned for SmackDown Live Women's Championship match at WrestleMania

Who could show up to shock the crowd at WrestleMania?

Smackdown! Live Women’s Championship

What’s the story?

Based on a rumour from cagesideseats.com, there could possibly be some surprises in store for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33.

It was announced on the most recent episode of Smackdown! Live that Alexa Bliss would have to defend her Women’s Championship against every available member of the Smackdown! Live Women’s Division.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss is the first two-time Women’s Champion for the blue brand. She initially won the title from Becky Lynch at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view in a Tables match.

Bliss lost the title to Naomi at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but she had to relinquish the title due to a knee injury she suffered during the match. The next week on SmackDown Live, Bliss captured the title once again by defeating former champion, Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

The report noted that Daniel Bryan was very specific in the way that he worded the announcement of the match, in order to allow for possible surprises. Specifically, to allow Naomi to enter the match if she is able to gain medical clearance by April 2nd.

It was also rumoured that it was to leave open the possibility for Eva Marie to make her triumphant return to WWE if her schedule allowed it. She has been busy filming several movies recently.

“The Red Queen,” hasn’t appeared on Tuesday nights since her suspension in August stemming from a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy.

It is also important to consider that Tamina Snuka has been working the live event schedule for SmackDown Live recently, after gaining medical clearance. She has not been reintroduced to television, possibly in order to save her return as a WrestleMania surprise.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if any participants are confirmed for this match ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Sportskeeda’s take

As it stands at this moment, that match looks to be a Fatal Five Way between Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Natalya, and Carmella. We’re hoping that a few of those women mentioned in the rumour do make their return at WrestleMania, if for no other reason than to make the match more interesting.

There is another possibility that was not mentioned in the report. Asuka is scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon at Takeover: Orlando the night before WrestleMania. If the intention is for Asuka to get called up to Smackdown! Live after WrestleMania anyway, we don’t see why she wouldn’t be a surprise entrant in this match.

