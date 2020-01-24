WWE Rumors: Potential Royal Rumble plans; Returning Superstar could eliminate Brock Lesnar

Lennard Surrao

24 Jan 2020

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar may very well wrestle his longest match in a very long time at the Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion will enter the Rumble match as the #1 entrant.

On the special Royal Rumble edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, WWE Insider Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz spoke about Brock Lesnar's role in the Royal Rumble match.

Tom Colohue shed light on what can be expected from the Beast Incarnate before speculating that we may not see an Ironman in this year's Rumble and that the first seven to ten entrants will be fan favorites who will be fed to Brock Lesnar.

He explained how WWE's recent Brock Lesnar segments on RAW involving R-Truth and Ricochet were booked to increase the heat towards the WWE Champion so that the Superstar who eventually eliminates him gets a massive pop. Colohue also added that based on WWE's recent plans, the favorite to throw Lesnar out of the match is currently the returning Cain Velasquez.

Here's what Tom had to say:

I want to go into detail of what I expect from Brock Lesnar in this match. Coming in at #1, instead of coming in and just announcing for the Rumble, means to me that he’s sort of going to segregate the match. So I don’t think we’d get to see a classic Ironman in this match. We’ll see maybe the first seven or ten entrants will be all based around Brock Lesnar, so you’d have people come in, particularly fan favourites, and get thrown out in short order.

He’ll dominate the match and then probably come up against someone like Keith Lee or Braun Strowman and that will really slow him down and then stay in the match afterwards.

The idea is that Brock becomes more and more hated, that’s why we saw R-Truth, that’s why we saw Ricochet, we are supposed to really detest Brock, because the more you hate Brock, the more you’re going to like whoever eliminates him and they are doing this because they are not confident they will get a pop for whoever eliminates him because easily the favourite person to do that is Cain Velasquez.