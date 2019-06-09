WWE Rumors: Potential spoiler for next week's episode of Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns may not be part of the show next week

What's the story?

The fallout from Super ShowDown is expected to take center stage next week on Raw, but it appears that The Wild Card may not be in effect in San Jose, California.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few weeks, the likes of Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair have all made their way over to the red brand as part of The Wild Card rule to continue their feuds with their cross-branded rivals.

Vince McMahon announced that this was allowed since there was now a Wild Card Rule in action that allowed just four superstars to make the move across each week, even though most of the time there are more than five allowed since WWE has already overlooked this part of the rule.

The heart of the matter

Matches for Stomping Grounds on June 23rd have already been made official and these could be the main purpose of this week's Raw, since the company is yet to cancel tomorrow night's SmackDown Live house show in Reno, Nevada.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, and Kofi Kingston are all advertised for the show and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, this could mean that The Wild Card isn't put into effect.

"I don't know if there's gonna be no Wild Card because usually by now they've canceled that show, they've canceled next Monday's show. I don't know what this all means, but for whatever reason everyone expected this Monday's show would get canceled, because it has been every week, but this week it hasn't been. All I know is that it is still on as of this morning," he said via eWrestling.

What's next?

Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin have their own match at Stomping Grounds to prepare for whilst there could be some impressive fallout from Brock Lesnar if he's in attendance so this week's episode of Raw could get away without needing SmackDown Live stars on board.

Do you think The Wild Card Rule will be used tomorrow night? Have your say in the comments section below...