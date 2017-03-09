WWE Rumors: Possible change to Raw women's Championship match at WrestleMania

It appears that plans have changed.

Will the Raw Women’s Championship remain as it is currently booked?

What’s the story?

In professional wrestling, plans are capable of changing in the blink of an eye for a myriad of reasons. That never holds as true as it does during the Road to WrestleMania where plans for the Showcase of the Immortals are concerned.

According to a report in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans may have changed as far as the Raw Women’s Championship match is concerned.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte had a tremendous start to her career on the WWE roster, as she had amassed a streak of 16 straight victories in singles matches at WWE pay-per-view events. That streak came to an end at WWE Fastlane.

Bayley ended Charlotte’s streak when she received some assistance from her best friend, Sasha Banks. Charlotte held on to the Hugger’s tights as she went for the cover in order to regain the title, but Sasha Banks got the referee’s attention.

This allowed Bayley another chance in the context of the match, which she capitalised on in order to retain the Championship.

The heart of the matter

The rumoured plan for the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33 was a fatal four-way match that would see Sasha, Charlotte and Bayley joined by Nia Jax. However, based on the report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears as though plans may have changed. Here’s what the report divulged:

"Originally Nia Jax was in this match, and clearly with Jax having beaten Bayley and Banks in recent weeks, if she was pulled, it was a late change. They still could add her. But if she was pulled, then Banks beating her at Fast Lane at least makes sense. This is essentially the same match, except Bayley in the spot Becky Lynch had, of the three-way match that most thought to be the best match last year. "

Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Bayley have had a triple threat match before, as they faced each other at Clash of the Champions 2016.

What’s next?

There are still three episodes of Raw left before WrestleMania 33, and there’s still time for Nia Jax to be added to the match. We will have to wait and see if that is the case or if the match remains a triple threat as it is now.

Sportskeeda’s take

The previous iteration of the triple threat between Charlotte, Bayley and Sasha Banks was a fine match, which was given a 3.25 star rating on a scale of 5 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. We’re hoping that the three women involved can pull out something just a little more memorable this time, and we believe that they can.

