WWE Rumors: Powerful officials very high on 2-time United States Champion Samoa Joe

The current WWE roster is one of the deepest it has been in a very long time with many legitimate world-title contenders plying their trade on their respective brands. Despite having a large talent pool, WWE only pushes a handful of stars to the very top while the others struggle in the lower and upper mid-card.

Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura are some of the names that have struggled to cement themselves as main event talents despite initially being hyped to do so.

One of the aforementioned names, however, is still quite highly viewed backstage and could always be in for a resurgent push to the top, and that man is Samoa Joe.

While discussing the on-going King of the Ring Tournament on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the Samoan Submission Machine and revealed that many powerful people in WWE were high on Joe.

Meltzer stated:

I know that there are people in power who are very high on Joe, although I don’t think that Joe needs to win the King of the Ring because Joe is such a good talker and people believe he is a badass and he can lose and stay somewhat strong. When I say lose and stay strong, and that becomes an excuse to beat him all the time and then they somehow don’t stay strong and then they wonder why.

The curious case of Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has it all. He cuts the best promos in all of WWE every week, consistently delivers in the ring and has always been featured in top-tier feuds ever since his call-up to the main roster.

However, Joe has never really won feuds that have mattered the most. All of his world title matches have ended up in losses and he has always been booked as a superstar who puts over his opponents. There's nothing wrong with that but if you ask the fans, the 2-time United States Champion does deserve much better.

Thankfully, the WWE officials do notice what Joe brings to the table and a proper push could be in the works for the former TNA World Champion in the future. All said and one, his recent track record does warrant a healthy push.

As of now, Joe will aim to win the King of the Ring Tournament and he will be involved in the first semi-final on next week's Raw at the MSG in a triple threat match against Ricochet and Baron Corbin.

Let us know your predictions for the match in the comments section below. Also, tell us your thoughts about Samoa Joe's WWE career thus far.