WWE Rumors: Promising NXT Superstar quits the company

02 Sep 2019

Is Kacy Catanzaro still with WWE?

Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens has reported that another top star has left NXT and WWE and this time it's someone that I think almost everyone had earmarked as a future star in the wrestling industry - Kacy Catanzaro.

What happened to Kacy Catanzaro?

Here's what Casey reported on his site,

According to sources within NXT we have learned that American Ninja Warrior Alumni Kacy Catanzaro who signed with WWE in January of 2018 has handed in her notice to WWE recently.

Sources tell us that Kacy suffered a back injury and decided to stop wrestling afterward.

The wrestling journalist who has a positive reputation for his coverage of women's wrestling as well as NXT went on to add the following on Twitter,

From what was told to me Kacy was having an issue with her discs and called it quits. WWE has a no fire rule right now so if someone leaves, it's becauuse they quit. — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) September 2, 2019

It's worth noting that Kacy Catanzaro isn't just gone from WWE, but is actually retiring from wrestling full-stop. This makes her the latest extremely promising high-profile NXT Superstar to retire from wrestling, with Stacey Ervin Jr. doing so earlier this year.

Catanzaro was indeed touted for big things because of her awesome athletic ability and general likability and even took part in the last Women's Royal Rumble match making her main roster debut in January this year (2019).

When was Kacy Catanzaro's last match?

Catanzaro's last match on television was against Io Shirai in what amounted to a squash when Shirai beat her down, leading to Candice LeRae having to run-in to make the save. Since then she has tweeted the following,

This is notable because like Catanzaro, Ervin Jr was someone with a massive upside in wrestling who was forced to bow out due to injury. It could be that Catanzaro is empathising here. Or I could be reaching.

What's next for Kacy Catanzaro?

Judging from her Twitter, Catanzaro is still keeping in shape and is still highly active. I guess she just isn't taking bumps, which is a good thing! Especially if her back is injured as Casey Michael has reported!

Will you be sad to see Kacy Catanzaro leave WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!