WWE Rumors: Randy Orton made a joke in backstage meeting before RAW, Vince McMahon's message to the roster revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 05 Nov 2019, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Randy Orton and Vince McMahon.

As we had reported earlier via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE organized a backstage meeting with the RAW roster to address the events that transpired in Saudi Arabia.

Dave Meltzer shared more details of the meeting that happened before the episode of RAW in New York on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The roster was told that nothing was wrong when it came to their relationship with Saudi Arabia while stating that it was just mechanical problems that caused the hindrance in the Middle East.

Meltzer added that there was a section of the roster that wasn't too happy with the explanation. The Superstars were also asked whether they had any questions. Randy Orton reportedly cracked a joke while Rusev also had something to say which wasn't disclosed.

Vince McMahon also told the Superstars that the live feed of Crown Jewel was delayed on Saudi TV on the insistence of the Saudi Arabian officials.

Seth Rollins also spoke to the roster and told them to avoid talking about company issues on social media. The Kingslayer reportedly gave a 'rah-rah' speech, which according to a few sources, didn't quite hit the spot. The former WWE Universal Champion positioned himself as the locker room leader and sent out a message to the entire roster.

Here's what Meltzer said on WOR:

"So Vince called a meeting at 3 o'clock in New York, only the RAW crew was there, obviously. And nobody said anything, basically, you know for the most part. So, this is the way I was told it was explained. It was explained that nothing's wrong, everything's fine, you know mechanical problems and that's it.

There's nothing more to say. Just mechanical problems. I know people who were so vehement that that's not true to me after the meeting and ever since that was originally said. But that is the story, It's what they told the guys, I think the guys who don't believe it was really mad, and the guys who were willing to accept it were willing to accept it. Umm, he said, now I was told that the reason, this is from WWE, I was told that the reason the TV show, didn't air, was because of a technical issue.

Advertisement

Vince told the talent that the reason, I mean we're talking about Crown Jewel not airing live in Saudi Arabia with a 40-minute delay, Vince told the talent that it was a decision made by Saudi Arabia to delay it for 40 minutes. So that's what he said at the meeting.

And they asked for questions, If anyone had questions and nobody had questions, Randy Orton sort of said something, he basically tried to make a joke. Rusev actually did say something but you know, he didn't end up asking any questions and Seth talked, I guess he's really mad at me about that, I guess I'm in good company of people Seth's been knocking off late. Can you imagine seriously?

I was told he was being out there, basically trying to be the Locker Room leader and be pro-company and some people think it didn't come out very well, I guess he's mad at that."

Also Read: 10 Things we know about WWE Superstars being stranded in Saudi Arabia

WWE's message to its talents is loud and clear - move on from the Saudi incident as if nothing had happened and focus on Survivor Series. The company announced that they had extended their partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, which settles all the speculation of a potential rift between both parties.