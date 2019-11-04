WWE Rumors: Randy Orton pitched interesting storyline idea but Vince McMahon rejected it

Randy Orton did not get his way on this occasion

Earlier in 2019, Randy Orton joined forces with The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder when all three men were feuding with members of The New Day on RAW and SmackDown.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Orton personally pitched a storyline to Vince McMahon about the trio becoming a permanent faction. However, the WWE Chairman rejected the idea and split up the makeshift group when “The Viper” moved to RAW in the 2019 draft while The Revival are on SmackDown.

"We're told by multiple sources that Orton pushed to do more work with them [The Revival], even going as far as pitching a faction to Vince McMahon personally. The idea fell on deaf ears and Orton and the Revival were put on different brands in the WWE draft."

What’s next for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton has lost his two biggest rivalries in 2019 – against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35 and against Kofi Kingston in a feud spanning multiple PPVs – and he now finds himself without an obvious storyline on RAW following Crown Jewel.

The 13-time World Champion captained Team Ric Flair at the Saudi Arabia event, but he ended up taking a pinfall loss in the match after being on the receiving end of a spear from Team Hulk Hogan’s Roman Reigns.

Moving forward, Orton is one of the most established names on the RAW roster following the draft, so expect to see him compete against up-and-coming Superstars over the next few months.

The Revival’s WWE status

It was widely reported in January 2019 that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival requested their releases from WWE due to concerns about the company’s lack of focus on tag team storylines.

Since then, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have won the RAW Tag Team titles twice and the SmackDown Tag Team titles on one occasion, with their most recent title win coming against The New Day at Clash of Champions in September.

Despite becoming prominent Superstars on WWE programming in 2019, the duo are yet to sign an extension to their contracts, which reportedly expire in spring 2020.

