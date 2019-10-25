WWE Rumors: Randy Orton's salary revealed

Randy Orton and Vince McMahon

Randy Orton created quite a stir recently when he posted a photo on Instagram in which he possibly teased joining AEW once his current WWE contract comes to an end.

Dave Meltzer provided more details on Randy Orton's contract status on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer revealed that Orton's 10-year deal with the company will expire in 2020. He also added that the Apex Predator gets paid around $3 Million per year.

Meltzer explained the potential reason behind Orton's surprising IG post and while also shedding light on his future.

Orton got a lot of talk this past week with a tease on Twitter. He could just be having fun, but Orton’s ten-year WWE deal expires in 2020 and he’s in a great position to play both sides against each other, and that’s the smart thing to do. In the end, for someone like Orton, who is believed to be making in the $3 million per year range, and doesn’t work a full house show schedule, WWE is probably the better place.

Orton's on-going contract with WWE reportedly ends in June 2020, after which he will be free to look for options outside Vince McMahon's company.

It has been revealed that Orton could be using AEW to get a better deal from WWE, and a better deal doesn't just mean more money but also a lighter schedule.

Meltzer noted:

No matter what Orton wants to do, the smart thing is to, especially right now given his age, to use both sides to get the best offer, which at this stage is not just money, but schedule and perhaps putting a cap on professional legacy.

Randy Orton is one of the most established Superstars currently on the WWE roster and Vince McMahon wouldn't let the Viper go at any cost. While the AEW signing of Orton will be considered a major coup, WWE will ensure that they retain the future Hall of Famer by offering him a deal that could be just too good to refuse.

