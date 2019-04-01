×
WWE Rumors: RAW Champions to face mystery opponents at WrestleMania?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
112   //    01 Apr 2019, 13:40 IST

Who will leave WrestleMania as the RAW Tag-Team champs?
Who will leave WrestleMania as the RAW Tag-Team champs?

What's the story?

It looks like we will get a RAW Tag-Team title match at WrestleMania after all. The match looks set to replace the SmackDown Women's title match after Asuka dropped the title to Charlotte last week.

In case you didn't know...

After a disappointing start to their main roster career, The Revival finally won the RAW Tag-Team titles in February but it was probably a little too late. Dash and Dawson proved they are one of the best tag-teams in the world during their time in NXT and they've been totally misused on the main roster.

It comes as no surprise that Dash and Dawson are itching to leave the WWE and sign for All Elite Wrestling, as rumors suggest.


The heart of the matter

The Revival will defend their RAW Tag-Team Championships later tonight against the team of Ricochet and Aleister Black. After WWE initially announced this match, most of us thought that this would in some way lead to a match at WrestleMania between the two teams but that does not seem to be the case. It looks like the match on RAW tonight could lead The Revival to defend their titles against a mystery team at WrestleMania.

The official Wrestling Observer website states that a rematch between Black/Ricochet and The Revival is not on the cards for WrestleMania although it could still change. This is what the Wrestling Observer website said:

"It will not be (unless things change tomorrow) The Revival vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet at WrestleMania. Right now that match on Raw is designed to build to a different title defense and have a way to get a new program going. The Revival's title defense was added to the show on Tuesday to replace the Smackdown women's title match."

What's next?

Unless plans change, it looks like The Revival will be defending their titles at WrestleMania but we have no idea who their opponents could be. Dash and Dawson have been vocal about leaving the WWE recently and it won't be a surprise if they drop the belts at the Show of Shows.

