WWE Rumors: Raw Superstar added to "inactive" list

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 504 // 29 Jul 2019, 11:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley last competed on the July 15th episode of Monday Night Raw in a Battle Royal for a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal title. Lashley has now been added to WWE's 'inactive' list, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley hasn't had much success on the red brand ever since he came back to WWE a year ago. Lashley returned to the promotion as a babyface but was soon turned into a heel, later forming an alliance with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. The trio hounded several babyfaces for months on end, with their primary target being Braun Strowman.

Lashley also went on to face the "Demon King" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35 with the Intercontinental title on the line, in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

On the July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley competed in the #1 Contender's Battle Royal for a shot at the Universal title at SummerSlam. Braun Strowman threw Lashley off the top rope early on in the match. This was the last time Lashley was seen competing on WWE TV.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Bobby Lashley has now been added to WWE's 'inactive' list. In addition to not being featured on WWE TV since his appearance in the battle royal, he hasn't appeared at a live event since June.

What's next?

There's no news yet as to why Lashley has been absent from weekly TV since the past two weeks. Stay tuned for more updates on this story, as and when it develops further.

Do you think Bobby Lashley has what it takes for a main event run at this point in his career? Sound off in the comments section below!