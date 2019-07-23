WWE Rumors: Raw Superstar may never wrestle again after being spotted with legends on Raw Reunion

What's the story?

More than 30 WWE legends turned up for the keenly-anticipated Raw Reunion show and some of them, without any intended disrespect, aren't even considered actual legends amongst the fans.

Alicia Fox, who is a WWE veteran in her own right, is one of those names who was seen hanging out with the legends and not the active roster.

Dave Meltzer speculated about her status on the Wrestling Observer Radio and said that Fox is evidently done being an active competitor for the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Alicia Fox has been with the company since 2006, having wrestled in the company's developmental system before moving up to the main roster. The 33-year-old Superstar has won the Divas title once and is known for her crazy-chick persona.

However, Fox's demeanour and track record outside WWE has gotten her in a lot of trouble. She reportedly showed up intoxicated at a live event in February earlier this year which led to the firing of long-time WWE employee and producer of her match, Arn Anderson.

Fox was in the dog house for a long time until she returned on the April 22nd episode of Raw to face Becky Lynch. She teamed up with Tamina and worked a tag team match against The IIconics on Main Event at the end of April.

The heart of the matter

It was interesting to note that Alicia Fox was spotted in the 'legends' area backstage during the show. Even in the main event segment, Fox was present on the ramp, which further indicated towards the end of her in-ring career in the WWE.

Meltzer elaborated on the situation:

"Evidently, Alicia Fox is no longer an active wrestler. She was in every segment. I mean she hasn't wrestled in months but they never formally released her, so maybe the idea is like, because they never release anyone, so I guess the idea maybe is that she's not going to wrestle anymore but she's still under contract. She was very clearly not a member of the active roster. She was out there at the end of the show on the ramp with only the legends. She was a legend here on this show."

What's next?

She may have had her troubles, but Alicia Fox has been a faithful contributor to the rise of the Women's division and the company as a whole for the better part of the last decade. While nothing is confirmed, it does seem like Fox could be done with wrestling in the WWE going forward.