WWE Rumors - RAW Superstar to appear at NXT Takeover: Portland

Who's gonna be there?

As NXT Takeover: Portland approaches, WWE has reportedly made plans for a Superstar from the main roster to make an appearance at the event.

RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair is expected to make an appearance at this Sunday's NXT Takeover special to build up her match against NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, as per PWInsider.

Ripley will defend her title against Bianca Belair at the event but is expected to retain and have another confrontation with the ten-time women's champion.

Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble in January and was approached by Ripley for a match - a change from the usual scenario of the Rumble winner issuing the challenge to the champion.

Their match will mark the first time in history that an NXT Championship will be defended at WrestleMania.

While it will serve as the WrestleMania debut for Ripley, Flair has had multiple appearances on The Show of Shows.

She was the company's last Divas Champion and become the inaugural WWE RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 32. She would go on to end Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 and would main event WrestleMania in the Winner Takes All match with Becky Lynch and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

It will certainly be interesting to see the two women confront each other at the event!