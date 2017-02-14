WWE Rumors: Raw Women's Title plans for Fastlane not finalised

It's not like the event is only a few weeks away or anything - wait a minute..

What will be the fate of the title at Fastlane?

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, plans for the Raw Women's Title at Fastlane have supposedly not yet been finalised. There are several directions that the writing team have to choose from, with the last development being Bayley's Championship victory over Charlotte Flair last night in Las Vegas.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley's championship triumph came as a bit of a shock to many members of the WWE Universe, with several people believing that Charlotte would hold the belt all the way through to WrestleMania. The rumoured match-up for a while now at the show of shows has been a fatal-four-way involving Bayley, Charlotte, Nia Jax and former champion Sasha Banks.

The heart of the matter

According to the rumours, the company has a number of different ideas for how the promotion is going to build towards the match in Orlando.

With the Fastlane pay-per-view coming up there's every possibility that Flair will cash in her rematch clause. However, following the event, there will only be four weeks remaining until the showcase of the immortals at the Citrus Bowl.

Can Bayley hold on to the belt until WrestleMania?

What's next?

We'll likely see the fall-out from Bayley's win on Raw next week, and with Banks interfering in order to help her best friend, the story seems to write itself. Sasha and Nia will likely have to wait until after Fastlane for their shot at glory, with Bayley vs. Charlotte once again seeming like the most logical option for the Milwaukee PPV.

Sportskeeda's take

We aren't going to beat around the bush, it's a tad worrying that the plans haven't been finalised when there are just under three weeks left before the event takes place. It makes us wonder whether the fatal four way is at an advanced stage of planning or whether it will be trashed in favour of a different idea closer towards the show.

Some people may not enjoy the multi-person title matches but we think it has potential, especially considering the fact Charlotte's pay-per-view streak will once again be on the line.

