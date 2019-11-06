WWE Rumors: Real reason Alexa Bliss has been missing from television recently

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 06 Nov 2019, 08:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar and former Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss has been off television for a month since losing the aforementioned Tag Team Titles to The Kabuki Warriors at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Why Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled for a month

While this isn't the first time Bliss has had conspicuous absences from WWE television and in-ring competition this year, this latest absence was a mystery to many until recently when PWInsider revealed the real reason behind it, here's what they've reported.

PWInsider.com has been told by multiple sources that Bliss is dealing with a shoulder injury. Bliss has not been brought into WWE TV tapings the last few weeks due to the injury.

As you can see, it seems that Bliss has picked up another injury.

Why did Alexa Bliss pull out of Ringsidefest?

Over the last weekend Bliss had pulled out of a scheduled appearance at Ringsidefest and was replaced by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the last minute, this is what she said in her, now, deleted tweet where she apologised to fans who wanted to see her at the event

I do apologize I will not be able to attend this event now. Situation was out of my control. The last thing I want to do is disappoint anyone attending & wish I could be there!

Has Alexa Bliss had time off with injuries before?

Bliss has had several spells off over the last year, dating back to Hell in a Cell 2018 which took place on September 16th, 2018, where she took on Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. She suffered a concussion during that match and alleged further concussions afterwards, and according to Mark Henry also suffered from vertigo and memory loss. She returned in January 2019 for the Royal Rumble.

However, Bliss was only back for two days, competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match and then a tag-team match on the following Monday Night RAW, followed by three house shows and then she had another three months away until the post-WrestleMania RAW where she returned to face Bayley in singles action.

Advertisement

As a result, the subject of Bliss' in-ring career and longevity as an active wrestler has come up several times. It seems clear that Bliss is having issues getting cleared to compete and hopefully she can overcome them.

Do you think Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross should remain a tag team when Alexa Bliss returns? Leave your comments below!

Vote for your favorite matches from the week here.