WWE Rumors: Real reason behind controversial finish to King of the Ring match on Raw revealed

It was all done for a big reason

The King of the Ring 2019 tournament continued this week on Raw with two Quarterfinal matches taking centre stage.

The first match saw Baron Corbin put on the best bout of his career against Cedric Alexander, with the Lone Wolf coming out on top despite Alexander putting up a valiant effort.

The second match - Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe, ended in a controversial double pin as both Joe and Ricochet had their shoulders down during the pinfall. It was later announced that both Ricochet and Joe had advanced to the Semifinal of the tournament, which would now be a triple threat match, also involving Baron Corbin.

Dave Meltzer revealed the real reason why WWE booked the double pin finish on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

"The Ricochet match was designed to build up a match, a three-way match, for next week. It’s like, they had to get to a certain destination. The nature of how they got there wasn’t going to be as exciting as Cedric Alexander doing every cool thing that he knows and Baron Corbin being in the match.

So we’re doing a three-way, which actually makes no sense, but that’s what they are doing. The idea there is to showcase Ricochet, which is not saying that he is necessarily winning, he might be. But the idea is that in the match at the Garden, Ricochet is going to be the babyface against two heels and two big heels. And he’s not a big guy. So the dynamic is supposed to work for him.

I mean the match is for him. Just like the match with Cedric Alexander and Baron Corbin was clearly for Cedric Alexander but the nature of where they were going, which was the Garden with Ricochet in there against two heels necessitated that the heel wins, which was Baron Corbin. So that’s kind of the deal."

What to expect at next week's Raw at the MSG?

Win or lose, Ricochet is expected to come out looking like a bigger star in the three-way semi-final that is scheduled to take place on next week's Raw at the Madison Square Garden. What are your predictions for the Triple Threat? Who do you think will advance to the finals at Clash of Champions? Ricochet, Samoa Joe or Baron Corbin? Let us know in the comments section below.

