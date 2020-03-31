WWE Rumors - Real reason behind the sudden disappearance of Kairi Sane revealed

Kairi Sane has not appeared on WWE TV for weeks despite having an important WrestleMania match.

Here is the reason why Asuka has been building up the match all on her own.

Kairi Sane and Asuka.

We've sure you may have noticed that Kairi Sane has not been involved in the build-up for the Women's Tag Team Championship match in the past couple of weeks.

Asuka has taken it up upon herself to promote and add the final touches from the champions' corner in the storyline against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind the absence of Kairi Sane from WWE TV.

Sane got married to her fiance on 22nd February and the former NXT Women's Champion has been in Japan ever since the wedding ceremony.

Meltzer noted that he has not heard any information about Sane possibly being in quarantine before adding that she wasn't available for the RAW and SmackDown tapings that happened in the past few weeks.

Sane, however, got back in time to film the WrestleMania match and she will be in the Women's Tag Team titles match at the Show of Shows.

Here's what Meltzer revealed in the latest WOR:

The reason why Kairi Sane has not been there, Kairi Sane has been in Japan. She got married, right? Weeks ago? She got married and then, I don't' know if she had to be quarantined or something but she was unavailable for most of these tapings. She was okay for WrestleMania but she wasn't available until like the very end, so that's why this whole promotion for the last couple of weeks has been all Asuka and no Kairi Sane.

The Women's Tag Team Championship match was originally planned to be a three-way contest with Natalya and Beth Phoenix also in the mix.

However, WWE decided to nix the plan and instead, they began building up to a match between The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.