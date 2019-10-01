WWE Rumors: Real reason why Brock Lesnar destroyed Rey Mysterio & his son Dominick on RAW revealed

Brock Lesnar was unstoppable.

The season premiere of RAW on the USA Network kicked off with one of the most destructive segments in recent memory as Brock Lesnar victimized Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick in the opening segment.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the vicious assault on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that WWE booked the entire segment with a final destination in mind, which is to have Brock Lesnar possibly take on Cain Velasquez in a major showdown.

Here's what Meltzer said:

Okay, so that Promo, he’s (Paul Heyman) talking about tough guys and he mentioned mixed martial arts and real fighters and nobody can touch him (Brock Lesnar), that was a promo for Cain.

In fact, I think that the whole segment with Rey and everything, it’s like you beat up the Mexican and the Mexican superhero badass comes in. That’s kind of what the idea was behind everything but Cain is not signed either. So, they have an idea, obviously, it’s Brock and Cain and this stuff was in that direction.

It may end up not happening but that’s the destination in theory that this is headed towards.

Meltzer also reported via MMAFighting before RAW that WWE was looking to sign Velasquez with the major selling point being a potential match against Lesnar.

Velasquez is one of the few fighters who holds a victory over Lesnar in the UFC and the backstory naturally makes for an intriguing angle to explore on TV.

The Mexican's impressive start to his pro wrestling career has attracted the attention of all the major promotions in the world including WWE, AEW and NJPW.

However, as we had reported earlier, the 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion is yet to make a final call regarding his next destination. Velasquez is under contract with UFC but wishes to transition to pro wrestling on a full-time basis.

AEW and WWE are frontrunners when it comes to signing the 37-year-old, with Vince McMahon's company already possibly building towards a big-money match between Cain and Lesnar. However, will that be enough to convince the talented luchador?

