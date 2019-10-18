WWE Rumors: Real reason why Cain Velasquez was left out of the Draft despite signing a contract

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 205 // 18 Oct 2019, 13:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar.

There were a few noticeable absentees from the recent WWE Draft and one of the most prominent names on the list was Cain Velasquez.

The former UFC Champion signed a multi-year contract with the company and was expected to be integrated into the roster. However, that didn't happen and there could be a reason behind the same.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may not want to announce Velasquez as a regular talent until his match against Brock Lesnar is done.

It was stated that Velasquez will be with Rey Mysterio until the end of the month and he could ideally join RAW. However, a decision regarding his brand will be taken after the Lesnar match. It's surprising to note that Velasquez may not be with Mysterio after Crown Jewel as the former 2-time Heavyweight Champion does need a manager going forward and Mysterio is the best possible option at the moment.

Here's what Meltzer wrote:

"The only thing we were told is that he’s with Rey Mysterio through the end of the month. In theory, that means RAW, but Brock Lesnar is on SmackDown. They probably don’t want to address him as a regular until after the Lesnar match, and then they figure out what to do with him next.

"Still, it’s funny that you have a draft, and that the guy who is getting a shot at the WWE title on the very next PPV was never drafted by either brand. I’d say that this made the title seem a lot less valuable, but if you say that, it means you’re thinking things out a lot more than is healthy when looking at WWE."

The Crown Jewel match

Cain Velasquez will make his in-ring debut for the WWE against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on October 31st. The match will be for the WWE Championship and as things stand, the Beast Incarnate is the favorite to retain the title.

Many hints point towards that outcome. Heyman stated that Lesnar winning is a spoiler and not a prediction. Heyman's spoiler line is always seen as a precursor for his client's victory. Additionally, Cain is expected to undergo stem cell treatments to fix his knee injuries after the match.

Advertisement

However, WWE can always surprise us with an unexpected win for Velasquez, as they did before in the Goldberg/Lesnar feud, as noted by Meltzer.

Are you hyped for Lesnar vs. Velasquez in the WWE? Will Velasquez pull off a massive upset on his debut? Which brand will he end up joining after the aforementioned match?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!