WWE Rumors: Real reason why Carmella and R-Truth were split in the Draft revealed

Carmella and R-Truth.

The much-hyped WWE Draft is finally in the books. The company brought about a host of changes that set in stone two full-time brands as they enter a new era in pro wrestling.

Both SmackDown and RAW got their fair share of top talents, with the Red brand getting more volume as they have three hours to fill.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recapped the entire Draft on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and provided the reasons behind some of the brand switches. One of the most notable decisions was the one to split up Carmella and R-Truth.

R-Truth was moved to RAW while Carmella was drafted to SmackDown. Meltzer revealed that USA Network wanted R-Truth - the centrepiece of the 24/7 Championship - on RAW as they had come up with the idea of the title. It was also additionally reported that Carmella was kept on SmackDown as her real-life boyfriend Corey Graves works for the Blue brand.

Meltzer stated:

"If you remember the 24/7 title, the original idea came from the USA Network. It was like their idea, which is funny because the original idea was 'what can we do for the third hour of RAW from keeping you from tuning out?' And of course, within weeks, the title had nothing to do with the third hour of RAW but it is like a USA Network idea. So Ron Killings/R-Truth had to stay there but because Corey Graves got moved to SmackDown, so Carmella had to go there. So if you're wondering why they were broken up, that's the reason."

Meltzer also added that real-life relationships had a role to play with the decisions taken regarding the brands of Charlotte Flair, Andrade and Zelina Vega, who were all drafted to RAW.

"The whole thing and they did do this is that the families all had to be together. So with Charlotte Flair, it meant that Andrade had to be there. With Andrade, unless they are going to break up Andrade and Zelina Vega, which they didn't, that also meant Aleister Black and Zelina Vega had to come as they are actually married in real life."

While WWE has concluded the Draft, there could still be a few movements in store as there will be a few 'big trades' that will take place on FS1 on Tuesday after the ALCS game.

In addition to the last-minute swaps between brands, the destinations of the free agents are also expected to be revealed.

