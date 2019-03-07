WWE Rumors: Real reason why Charlotte Flair was added to the Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch feud

Vince McMahon and Charlotte Flair

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, which is just a month away, we could see a women's match headline the marquee show for the first time when Ronda Rousey defends her RAW Women's Championship belt against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

A majority of the WWE Universe wasn't happy when Charlotte Flair was added to the match, but Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has an interesting reason why Vince McMahon and WWE did it.

In case you didn't know...

After winning the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match, Becky Lynch chose to face off against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, finally getting her hands on the former UFC star after their first match at Survivor Series was nixed following Lynch's concussion.

The feud between Rousey and Lynch has been personal and brutal, in the ring and away from it on social media, with both Superstars pushing the boundaries to make this a feud to watch.

This past week on WWE RAW, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her RAW Women's Championship belt and then proceeded to attack Becky Lynch following an angry promo, which indicated that she may have turned heel. On SmackDown, Becky attacked Charlotte, hyping up their match for this Sunday's Fastlane PPV.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer reports that the reason why Vince McMahon added Charlotte Flair to the potential match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 is to have a backup match in case one of Rousey, Charlotte or Lynch got injured.

If one of them did get injured in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, where the RAW Women's title match is to close the show, they could still have a singles match.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is just a month away, but before that, we have the Fastlane PPV, where a victory for Becky would mean that she will be added to the WrestleMania 35 match.

